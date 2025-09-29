Best county to live in for every state

What makes a county a great one to live in? Perhaps you're looking for a safe place to raise a family, such as Newton in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, which ranked #3 in U.S. News & World Report's list of safe places to live in 2025-2026. Or perhaps you would rather save money on taxes. In that case, Honolulu County in Hawai'i might be calling your name, as it is one of the counties with the lowest property tax bills, according to a 2025 report by the Tax Foundation.

However, the appeal of a county tends to also involve a good mix of opportunities for fun outdoor activities and cultural attractions. Throw in some historical sites, good schools, job opportunities, and affordable housing, and the county will be more likely to have happy residents.

To determine the best county in each state, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using 2025 data from Niche, which ranks counties based on various factors, including public schools, jobs, and the cost of living. You can read more about Niche and how it determines the best counties in each state by looking at its methodology here.

The counties on this list include an Alaskan borough whose bay remains open year-round, keeping its economy humming. There's Huntsville, Alabama, which was nicknamed "Rocket City" for the local contributions that helped send spaceships to the moon. Others, such as Fairfield County, Connecticut, have leveraged financial services to bolster their tax bases.

Some counties are on the coasts, but others are inland, away from crowds and tourist destinations. Many of the counties on this list have extensive parks, often honoring distinctive geographical features that offer opportunities for both exercise and exploration. Residents can also keep their minds sharp with museums, art galleries, performing arts, and other cultural pursuits.

Some of the counties are home to universities that provide lectures, concerts, and other intellectual outlets for residents. Others have great shopping opportunities, restaurants, wine bars, and pubs for evenings out (without the need to navigate the traffic of a larger city). Some suburban counties gained popularity after the coronavirus pandemic, as families fled crowded cities for more open spaces.

They also rely on a range of businesses, from high-tech firms and hedge funds that have set up shop outside of urban centers to wineries and generations-old farms that provide organic fruits, vegetables, and other crops.

Alabama: Madison County

- Population: 397,135

- Median household income: $83,528

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Madison (A+), Huntsville (A), Hazel Green (A)

Jobs in Huntsville, Alabama, the seat of Madison County, are concentrated in the space industry, the military, biotechnology, and telecommunications, according to its Chamber of Commerce. U.S. News & World Report gives some of its public high schools top marks. Huntsville is also known as "Rocket City" for its work on rockets used in the moon flights, a history that can be found on display at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. There are numerous outdoor recreation opportunities available, including those at the Rainbow Mountain Nature Preserve and the Green Mountain Nature Trail.

Alaska: Valdez-Cordova Borough

- Population: 9,243

- Median household income: $79,867

- Overall Niche grade: B+

- Public schools grade: B-

- Best places to live: Whittier (A-), Valdez (B+), Cordova (B+)

Valdez-Cordova Borough is home to the city of Valdez, Alaska, whose port is the northernmost in the United States that remains ice-free throughout the year. That makes it an important access point to the Alaskan interior. The Alyeska Pipeline Service Company employs some 800 workers in Valdez and elsewhere to maintain the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System. As you would expect in Alaska, many of the top attractions are magnificent outdoor sights like Worthington Glacier and Valdez Glacier Lake. There is also the Solomon Gulch Hatchery, the Valdez Museum and Historical Archive, an ice climbing festival, and the Gold Rush Days heritage celebration.

Arizona: Greenlee County

- Population: 9,452

- Median household income: $75,239

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Clifton (A-), York (B-), Duncan (B-)

Greenlee County is situated alongside the New Mexican border in an area of the country that produces approximately 18% of the world's copper. That said, it's no surprise that mining and its supporting activities make up the bulk of the local economy. The county's topography is incredibly diverse, from mountains in the north to desert in the south, providing ample opportunities for camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing. Over 300 species of birds fly through the area, and old mines are prime spots for amateur geologists to go rockhounding.

Arkansas: Benton County

- Population: 294,541

- Median household income: $89,879

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Bentonville (A+), Cave Springs (A+), Centerton (A+)

Benton County played a prominent role in Walmart's story, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, where Sam Walton opened Walton's 5 & 10, now The Walmart Museum. Other important corporations in the county are J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Tyson Foods. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport is close by as well. Things to do include visiting the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and exploring the Pea Ridge National Military Park, the site of a pivotal Civil War battle.

California: Alameda County

- Population: 1,651,949

- Median household income: $126,240

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Downtown Berkeley (A+), Southside (A+), Central Berkeley (A+)

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Alameda County offers a diverse range of lifestyles, from urban to suburban and rural, for its residents. The county government has a reputation for innovation—in 2025, it won multiple National Association of Counties Achievement Awards across seven categories for its programs and services. The University of California, Berkeley, is located in the northern part of this county. There's something for everyone, from outdoor adventure in regional parks to exploring the area's many museums.

Colorado: Boulder County

- Population: 328,317

- Median household income: $102,772

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Louisville (A+), Superior (A+), Boulder (A+)

Downtown Boulder, Colorado, the county seat, features the outdoor Pearl Street Mall, which offers shopping and dining options. University Hill is appropriately named, as it's home to the University of Colorado. Chautauqua Park offers concerts, and there is hiking in the foothills and mountains above. Longmont, the county's second-largest city, has a creative district and affordable housing.

Connecticut: Fairfield County

- Population: 956,446

- Median household income: $101,194

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Westport (A+), Riverside (A+), Old Greenwich (A+)

Fairfield County is part of the New York City metropolitan area. It has attracted top businesses in healthcare and financial services, including some of the largest hedge funds in the region. Residents here can live in either a city or the country and find top-notch public and private schools at a lower cost than in Boston or New York.

Delaware: New Castle County

- Population: 573,030

- Median household income: $89,901

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best places to live: Forty Acres (A+), Hockessin (A+), Pike Creek (A+)

Wilmington, Delaware, the county seat, offers a range of cultural attractions, including the Delaware Art Museum, the Delaware Contemporary, and the Delaware Children's Museum. The Nemours Mansion and Gardens is a French neoclassical mansion situated on a 300-acre estate, built by Alfred I. du Pont. South of Wilmington is historic New Castle, Delaware, with its colonial and Federal buildings overlooking the Delaware River.

Florida: St. Johns County

- Population: 292,243

- Median household income: $106,169

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Nocatee (A+), Palm Valley (A+), Fruit Cove (A+)

St. Johns County is home to St. Augustine, Florida, the country's oldest city, with cobblestone streets, a vibrant arts scene, and a charming historic district. It was founded in 1565 and is the longest continuously occupied settlement of European and African American origin. With its beaches, riverfront, and numerous historical sites, the county is a draw for businesses and tourists. It's one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, with its population increasing by 7% from 2020 to 2021. The county was established in 1821 and initially encompassed much of the state. However, over time, population growth led to the subdivision of other counties, leaving it with 608 square miles today. Its economy is mostly tourist-based.

Georgia: Forsyth County

- Population: 260,062

- Median household income: $138,000

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Cumming (A)

A family-oriented area northwest of Atlanta, Forsyth County has a youthful population, with about 22% of residents aged 19 or younger. Homeownership rates are high, exceeding 84%, and the median home value surpasses $300,000. Locals enjoy hiking trails at Sawnee Mountain and water activities on Lake Lanier, while the county's parks and recreation system is among just 213 nationwide accredited by the National Recreation and Park Association.

Hawai'i: Honolulu County

- Population: 1,003,666

- Median household income: $104,264

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B+

- Best places to live: Maunawili (A-), Honolulu (A-), Kailua (A-)

Honolulu County includes the city of Honolulu and the rest of the island of Oahu. It's the home of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Diamond Head State Monument, a dormant volcano, and the famous Waikiki Beach. Residents and visitors can watch for humpback whales and visit the Hawaiian Mission Houses, which comprise three restored houses, two of which are the oldest in Hawai'i.

Idaho: Ada County

- Population: 508,052

- Median household income: $88,907

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best places to live: North End (A+), Boise Heights (A), Sunset (A)

Ada County includes Boise, Idaho, and the 25-mile Boise River Greenbelt, also known as the Ribbon of Jewels, which follows the river through the city and extends into many of its parks. You can float down the Boise River on tubes and rafts or hike the Boise foothills. There are six outdoor public pools, a family ice skating center, and the house of James Castle, an artist who was discovered when his nephew showed his drawings to instructors at the Museum School of Art in Portland, Oregon.

Illinois: DuPage County

- Population: 927,263

- Median household income: $110,502

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Naperville (A+), Clarendon Hills (A+), Hinsdale (A+)

DuPage County, one of a ring of counties directly surrounding Chicago, features parks, small downtowns in its many cities, restaurants, and shopping. A historic mansion in Naperville, Illinois, now serves tapas, while a restaurant in Oak Brook, Illinois, has brunch and bocce on the menu. DuPage is one of Illinois' healthiest spots, according to an annual survey, and its residents can take advantage of forest preserves, miles of bike trails, and golf courses. The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, is a public garden and outdoor museum with a research program focused on trees. Schools in Dupage County have an average ranking in the top 5% of Illinois public schools, according to Public School Review, a website that provides profiles of public schools across the country.

Indiana: Hamilton County

- Population: 357,176

- Median household income: $117,957

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Carmel (A+), Fishers (A+), Westfield (A+)

Hamilton County is located north of Indianapolis, a county that hosts harvest festivals, a German holiday market at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, and features art galleries in the Carmel Arts & Design District and the Noblesville Cultural Arts District. Conner Prairie in Fishers, Indiana, is an outdoor museum that features a Smithsonian Institution affiliate, established by pharmaceutical executive Eli Lilly in 1934. On average, the county's schools rank in the top 1% of the state's public schools.

Iowa: Story County

- Population: 98,592

- Median household income: $69,006

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best places to live: Ames (A), Gilbert (A), Huxley (A)

Located in the center of the state, Story County has 15 municipalities and 16 rural townships. The county's largest city is Ames, home to Iowa State University. In 2024, voters passed a $25 million bond measure to fund several conservation and recreation projects in the county. The 32-mile Heart of Iowa Nature Trail traverses the county, offering a safe space for biking, running, horseback riding, and snowmobiling.

Kansas: Johnson County

- Population: 614,764

- Median household income: $107,261

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Pinehurst Estates (A+), Pinehurst (A+), Leawood (A+)

This mostly suburban Johnson County is outside of Kansas City, Kansas. It includes Overland Park, the second-largest city in the Kansas City metro area, and Olathe, the county seat. Some unique spots in Overland Park: the Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead and the Museum at Prairiefire, which collaborates with the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Schools in Johnson County, on average, rank in the top 5% of Kansas public schools.

Kentucky: Oldham County

- Population: 68,600

- Median household income: $121,491

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Buckner (A), Pewee Valley (A), Orchard Grass Hills (A)

Oldham County, located 20 minutes northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, is renowned for its horse farms and bourbon and boasts a top-notch school system. There are tours of the horse farms, including Hermitage Farm, which has raised Triple Crown winners. The Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation is part of the National Park Service's National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

Louisiana: Lafayette Parish

- Population: 245,075

- Median household income: $67,660

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: B+

- Best places to live: Broussard (A), Youngsville (A), Lafayette (A)

Lafayette Parish residents soak up the sunshine for 214 days of the year. The region's Cajun and Creole cultural influences are evident everywhere, from food to music to annual festivals like Mardi Gras and the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is the state's second-largest college and one of the area's top employers. Traditionally, a major center for the oil and gas industry, the parish also has a strong health care industry.

Maine: Cumberland County

- Population: 305,940

- Median household income: $92,983

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Public schools grade: B

- Best places to live: Cape Elizabeth (A+), Back Cove (A), Cumberland (A)

Portland, Maine, is the county seat of Cumberland County, which is on the state's southern coast. Its name comes from William, Duke of Cumberland, son of King George II. Portland, on Casco Bay, is a center of arts and food, with Bon Appétit dubbing it "America's Foodiest Small Town" in 2009. The L.L. Bean Flagship Store is nearby in Freeport, Maine. Other attractions include the Portland Museum of Art, the city's First Friday Art Walk, the Portland Symphony Orchestra, and the Portland Ballet. Sailing companies offer schooner rides on Casco Bay. Public schools in the county rank on average in the top 10% of the state's schools.

Maryland: Howard County

- Population: 333,916

- Median household income: $146,982

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Fulton (A+), Ellicott City (A+), Columbia (A+)

Howard County is located in the central part of Maryland, situated near both cities and rural areas, with Ellicott City serving as its county seat. You can visit the African Art Museum of Maryland in Fulton; tour the B&O Railroad Museum: Ellicott City Station; take part in an archaeology dig at the Patapsco Female Institute, which was once a Victorian girls' school; and explore Howard County's sites on the Underground Railroad. There is the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum and the restored Ellicott City Colored School. A large number of its schools are rated above average.

Massachusetts: Middlesex County

- Population: 1,622,896

- Median household income: $126,779

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Cambridgeport (A+), Riverside (A+), Cambridge (A+)

Middlesex County is located north and west of Boston. It includes Cambridge, Massachusetts, home to Harvard University and the Harvard Art Museums, which comprise the Fogg, Busch-Reisinger, and Arthur M. Sackler collections. Harvard Square is famous for its coffee shops and bookstores. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is also in Cambridge, along the Charles River. Farther north is Lowell, Massachusetts, with its historic textile mills. On average, the county's public schools rank among the top 20% of schools in the state.

Michigan: Oakland County

- Population: 1,272,294

- Median household income: $95,296

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Troy (A+), Rochester (A+), Beverly Hills (A+)

Located north of Detroit, Oakland County is a mixture of 62 suburbs, small towns, and rural communities. The county is vital to Michigan's success, as Oakland County is ranked #2 in population, #3 in wealth, and makes up 20% of the state's GDP. That vitality extends to the county's amenities, which include 485 cultural institutions and 90,000 acres of parks. Residents work in various industries, with automotive and advanced manufacturing being well-represented.

Minnesota: Hennepin County

- Population: 1,268,903

- Median household income: $96,339

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Eden Prairie (A+), King Field (A+), Medina (A+)

Hennepin County includes Minneapolis, one-half of the Twin Cities, and the enormous Mall of America, America's largest indoor shopping center with stores and entertainment. In Minneapolis, visit the Walker Art Center, as well as the mural of Prince, and the Frank Gehry-designed Weisman Art Museum. In Eden Prairie, Minnesota, a suburb of the county, 95% of residents say the city's quality of life is above average.

Mississippi: Madison County

- Population: 110,303

- Median household income: $78,794

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: B+

- Best places to live: Madison (A+), Ridgeland (A), Canton (C+)

One of the fastest-growing counties in Mississippi, Madison County is a suburb of Jackson, Mississippi. It has some distinctly Southern attractions, such as the Cypress Swamp, where you can walk among tupelo and bald cypress trees, and the Mississippi Petrified Forest. The annual Scarecrow Festival has a barbecue, a cakewalk, and train and pony rides. The View Gallery features local artists.

Missouri: St. Louis County

- Population: 996,618

- Median household income: $81,340

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Brentwood (A+), Chesterfield (A+), Ballwin (A+)

St. Louis County is a suburb that lies between St. Louis and the Mississippi River. It boasts the Butterfly House, a butterfly zoo operated by the Missouri Botanical Garden in Faust Park, Chesterfield, Missouri, and the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in Grantwood Village, where Grant resided in the 1850s. The property comprises 850 acres of fields, orchards, and woodlands. There's also the Laumeier Sculpture Park, which has more than 60 outdoor sculptures and educational programs in Sunset Hills.

Montana: Gallatin County

- Population: 122,194

- Median household income: $87,454

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Bozeman (A), Four Corners (A-), King Arthur Park (B)

Gallatin County, which includes Bozeman, Montana, boasts some unusual and exciting attractions. The Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center, located in West Yellowstone, just outside Yellowstone National Park, offers an immersive experience with the world of grizzly bears and gray wolves. The Museum of the Rockies boasts a collection of dinosaur bones, while the American Computer and Robotics Museum features exhibits spanning 4,000 years.

Nebraska: Douglas County

- Population: 585,461

- Median household income: $79,081

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: B+

- Best places to live: Omaha (A), Bennington (A-), Ralston (B)

Douglas County's largest city is Omaha, the state's capital and home of the Reuben sandwich. Omaha has something for everyone, including the world-class Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and the Joslyn Art Museum, which unveiled a 42,000-square-foot expansion in 2024. The area's location between the Platte and Missouri Rivers also makes Douglas County a great spot for getting outside and exploring Two Rivers State Recreation Area, which offers cabins created from Union Pacific cabooses.

Nevada: Washoe County

- Population: 491,770

- Median household income: $85,600

- Overall Niche grade: B

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Incline Village (A), Mogul (B+), Reno (B)

Washoe County includes Reno, and, as in Nevada, there are casinos. However, residents have plenty of other activities to enjoy, including picnicking and horseback riding at Washoe Lake State Park, as well as skiing at the Mount Rose Ski Resort. The county is also home to several dozen locations on the National Register of Historic Places, many of which hark back to the western expansion of the United States.

New Hampshire: Grafton County

- Population: 91,759

- Median household income: $84,021

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B+

- Best places to live: Hanover (A+), Plymouth (A), Lebanon (A)

Picturesque Grafton County is quintessential New England with its quaint towns, covered bridges, and annual displays of stunning fall foliage in the White Mountains. The Appalachian Trail also cuts through the county with spectacular views for those who can manage its rugged terrain. Ivy League representative Dartmouth College is located in the southeastern part of the county. Entrepreneurial types can tap into the Grafton Regional Development Corporation's resources, and the county is home to two business incubators.

New Jersey: Somerset County

- Population: 346,203

- Median household income: $135,960

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Bernardsville (A+), Montgomery Township (A+), Green Brook Township (A+)

Somerset County, in central New Jersey, is home to numerous historic sites, including George Washington's last wartime headquarters. He stayed at the Rockingham Historic Site for three months in 1783 while attending the Continental Congress in Princeton, New Jersey. The more modern United States Golf Association Museum is in the Frothingham-Sloane House, a Georgian Revival mansion in Liberty Corner, New Jersey. Located near both New York City and Philadelphia, the county features estates, working farms, and bustling main streets.

New Mexico: Los Alamos County

- Population: 19,374

- Median household income: $143,188

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Los Alamos (A+), White Rock (A+)

Los Alamos County famously housed the Manhattan Project during World War II, the federal government's effort to produce the first nuclear weapons. That work can now be studied at the Los Alamos History Museum, home to the Los Alamos Historical Society Archives and Collection. The county is also home to the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos. Nearby, the Bandelier National Monument encompasses more than 33,000 acres and features evidence of human presence dating back over 11,000 years.

New York: Nassau County

- Population: 1,388,138

- Median household income: $143,408

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Great Neck Plaza (A+), Kensington (A+), Syosset (A+)

Nassau County is immediately to the east of New York City. Together with Suffolk County, it makes up what is known as Long Island. It is the wealthiest county in New York State, with a landscape of office buildings and beaches along both its northern and southern shores. William Levitt built his first planned suburb here, Levittown, and Robert Moses created the park around Jones Beach. The county includes two nationally protected areas, the Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge and the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site. Sagamore Hill was Teddy Roosevelt's home from 1885 until his death in 1919.

North Carolina: Wake County

- Population: 1,151,009

- Median household income: $101,763

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Cary (A+), Morrisville (A+), Apex (A+)

Raleigh, North Carolina, is both the county seat of Wake County and the state's capital. The county is home to the North Carolina Museum of Art, the Marbles Kids Museum, the North Carolina Railway Museum, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. It's also home to North Carolina State University, making it one of the key cities in the state's Research Triangle region.

North Dakota: Cass County

- Population: 189,286

- Median household income: $75,023

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best places to live: Clara Barton (A+), Longfellow (A), Hawthorne (A)

Fargo, North Dakota, is the county seat of Cass County. College football games are played at the Fargodome, which is also home to concerts and theatrical productions. The Plains Art Museum showcases regional and Native American art in a renovated warehouse, bringing together artists and their audiences to support the arts. The Fargo Air Museum has two hangars of modern and vintage airplanes. Schools in Cass County, on average, rank in the top 30% of the state's public schools.

Ohio: Delaware County

- Population: 221,160

- Median household income: $130,088

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Powell (A+), Delaware (A-), Galena (A-)

Delaware County, in central Ohio, just north of Columbus, was named after a Native American tribe that was forced to move west of the Mississippi River. The discovery of natural gas in the area sparked industrial growth after the Civil War. Today, it has golf courses, craft wines and brews, and shops. The Delaware State Fair continues to play host to the Little Brown Jug, part of the Grand Circuit series of harness racing.

Oklahoma: Tulsa County

- Population: 673,708

- Median household income: $67,317

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Jenks (A+), Bixby (A), Broken Arrow (A)

In 1905, the discovery of oil at Glenn Pool turned Tulsa into a major center of oil production, although its economy has since diversified to include manufacturing, aerospace, and logistics. While it's centered around the city of Tulsa, parts of the Cherokee and Muscogee (Creek) nations also run through the county. This thriving county features three of Oklahoma's top five fastest-growing towns: Suburban Owasso, Bixby, and Broken Arrow. Sports lovers can cheer for the area's minor league baseball, hockey, and soccer teams.

Oregon: Benton County

- Population: 96,359

- Median household income: $76,011

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best places to live: Corvallis (A-), Philomath (B+), Adair Village (A-)

Corvallis, located in western Oregon, serves as the county seat of Benton County, offering a variety of attractions, including wineries, craft breweries, and outdoor activities such as hiking and biking in the Willamette Valley. South of Portland and north of Eugene, the county is not only close to urban areas, but also to outdoor activities in the Cascade Range and along the Pacific coast. An analysis by the University of Wisconsin found Benton to be the healthiest county in Oregon in 2022. Its economy is based in the tech and health industries, as well as regional agriculture—including Christmas trees, wine grapes, and organic produce. Recently, farmers have also added hazelnuts and marijuana. There are festivals and fairs to choose from—the county fair, the rodeo, and Da Vinci Days of arts and science.

Pennsylvania: Montgomery County

- Population: 861,225

- Median household income: $111,521

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Ardmore (A+), Penn Wynne (A+), Conshohocken (A+)

Montgomery County, part of suburban Philadelphia, is home to Valley Forge, the site of the 1777-1778 winter encampment of the Continental Army under General George Washington. The county's largest municipality is Lower Merion Township. Other historical sites include the Peter Wentz Farmstead, an 18th-century Pennsylvania German farmstead, and Mill Grove, built in 1762, which was the first American home of artist, author, and naturalist John James Audubon.

Rhode Island: Bristol County

- Population: 50,568

- Median household income: $110,926

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Barrington (A+), Bristol (A-), Warren (B+)

Bristol County is in the East Bay section of Rhode Island. Bristol is known for its Fourth of July celebration, which was established in 1785. Top attractions are the county's beaches—Rhode Island is known as the Ocean State—as well as Colt State Park and the East Bay Bike Path.

South Carolina: Greenville County

- Population: 537,575

- Median household income: $74,624

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Five Forks (A+), Taylors (A), Wade Hampton (A)

Greenville County is in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in South Carolina's Upcountry, halfway between Charlotte, North Carolina, and Atlanta. Once a textile center, today it is home to the French tire manufacturer Michelin, which chose Greenville as its North American headquarters in 1986, as well as more than 250 international firms. In the city of Greenville's downtown area, there is Falls Park on the Reedy, featuring a suspension bridge and gardens on what is believed to be the site of a former gristmill.

South Dakota: Minnehaha County

- Population: 200,689

- Median household income: $76,074

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Public schools grade: A-

- Best places to live: Brandon (A), Sioux Falls (A-), Dell Rapids (A-)

South Dakota's most populous county, Minnehaha, has an estimated 2025 population of approximately 212,000 and includes the city of Sioux Falls, as well as 10 other cities. Agriculture is central to the local economy, with 995 farms covering roughly 63% of the county's 806.8 square miles. Outdoor attractions include Palisades State Park, where Split Rock Creek winds through striking Sioux quartzite cliffs rising up to 50 feet, and Wall Lake Park, the county's only public beach, where swimming is permitted at your own risk.

Tennessee: Williamson County

- Population: 254,609

- Median household income: $131,202

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Nolensville (A+), Brentwood (A+), Franklin (A+)

Williamson County, in west-central Tennessee, has the state's highest average income, the lowest poverty rate, and is the only county where more than 50% of adults hold at least a bachelor's degree, according to a study by the nonprofit Sycamore Institute. Once the site of a Saturn auto-making plant, Spring Hill, Tennessee, is slated to be a battery manufacturing site for electric vehicles. Local attractions include Arrington Vineyards, the Carnton historic house and museum, and the Carter House, a Civil War command post.

Texas: Collin County

- Population: 1,116,601

- Median household income: $117,588

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Preston Highlands (A+), Frisco (A+), Timberbrook (A+)

Collin County is located in northeastern Texas, approximately 30 miles south of the Red River, in the Blackland Prairie region. Its county seat is McKinney, Texas, and the largest city is Plano, Texas. It is becoming one of Texas' most densely populated counties. In recent years, the county's average age has decreased, and educational levels have increased as young families have moved to the area.

Utah: Utah County

- Population: 683,622

- Median household income: $96,877

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Public schools grade: B

- Best places to live: Highland (A), Cedar Hills (A-), Lehi (A-)

Forty-four miles south of Salt Lake City, Utah County includes the county seat of Provo, the state's fourth-largest city. The county features the breathtaking Wasatch Mountains and Utah Lake, the state's largest freshwater body of water, both of which offer plenty of outdoor fun. Brigham Young University offers many opportunities for cultural and sporting events.

Vermont: Chittenden County

- Population: 168,831

- Median household income: $94,310

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: South Burlington (A+), Shelburne (A), Five Sisters (A)

Chittenden's county seat is Burlington, Vermont, the state's most populous city, and there are numerous outdoor activities available, including hiking, skiing, and boating. The county includes Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, one of only three Vermont mountains where alpine tundra survived the Ice Age. Shelburne Farms is a 1,400-acre working farm and a nonprofit dedicated to sustainability education.

Virginia: York County

- Population: 70,590

- Median household income: $108,326

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Yorktown (A-)

York County sits along the York River and Chesapeake Bay, and those who dream of life on the coast can enjoy over 200 miles of shorefront. The U.S. government is a prominent employer in the area, as York County is home to the Yorktown Naval Weapons Station. Nearly 1 in 3 school-age children has at least one parent who serves in the military. The county is also steeped in colonial history. Residents can learn about the country's founding at Colonial National Historical Park.

Washington: King County

- Population: 2,262,713

- Median household income: $122,148

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: South Lake Union (A+), Westlake (A+), Belltown (A+)

King County is home to Seattle, the farmers' market at Pike Place Market, and the Museum of Pop Culture, established by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. You can visit the Space Needle or the Chihuly Garden and Glass to see Dale Chihuly's glass sculptures. Other attractions include the Seattle Aquarium and the Gum Wall, a literal brick wall covered with gum located at the Pike Place Market.

West Virginia: Monongalia County

- Population: 106,520

- Median household income: $62,704

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Star City (A+), Cheat Lake (A+), Brookhaven (A)

Morgantown, West Virginia, is the county seat of Monongalia County, featuring attractions such as the Morgantown History Museum, the Art Museum of West Virginia University, the Forks of Cheat Winery, and the Cheat Lake Trail. There's also a museum to the coal industry in the coal mining state—the Royce J. and Caroline B. Watts Museum.

Wisconsin: Ozaukee County

- Population: 92,345

- Median household income: $96,734

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Best places to live: Mequon (A+), Thiensville (A+), Cedarburg (A+)

Ozaukee County is on Lake Michigan, north of Milwaukee. You can visit the Cedar Creek Winery or the Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve. Other areas of interest include the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts and the Ozaukee County Historical Society's Pioneer Village. The county's schools, on average, rank in the top 1% of the state's public schools.

Wyoming: Teton County

- Population: 23,358

- Median household income: $112,681

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A

- Best places to live: Jackson (A), Rafter J Ranch (B+), South Park (B)

People have soaked up Teton County's natural beauty for 11,000 years. The area contains some of the country's most treasured natural wonders, including Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. With an annual average of 424 inches of snow, Jackson Hole is a prime site for skiing and snowboarding. Residents can also experience nature through art at the National Museum of Wildlife Art.

