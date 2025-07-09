News

Best places to live in the Orlando metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Orlando metro area using data from Niche. (Akarawut // Shutterstock/Akarawut // Shutterstock)
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Orlando metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Longwood

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 15,952

#24. Wedgefield

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 8,556

#23. Belle Isle

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 7,053

#22. Williamsburg

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 7,400

#21. Forest City

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 14,871

#20. Tangerine

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 3,967

#19. Conway

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 13,346

#18. Altamonte Springs

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 45,657

#17. Winter Garden

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 47,182

#16. Alafaya

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 90,874

#15. Windermere

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,034

#14. Oakland

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,566

#13. Bay Hill

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 4,214

#12. Hunters Creek

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 21,255

#11. Doctor Phillips

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 12,458

#10. Gotha

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 1,179

#9. Lake Butler

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 17,242

#8. Wekiwa Springs

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 24,109

#7. Winter Springs

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 38,448

#6. Maitland

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 19,268

#5. Horizon West

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 62,152

#4. Winter Park

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 29,929

#3. Lake Mary

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 16,724

#2. Oviedo

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 39,990

#1. Heathrow

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,033

