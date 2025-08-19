Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Florida using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.
#10. State College of Florida Collegiate School - Bradenton
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Manatee County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 485 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Young Women's Preparatory Academy
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 313 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Spanish River Community High School
- School grades: PK, 6-12
- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,742 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Mast Academy
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,548 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. iPrep Academy
- School grades: PK, K-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 824 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Florida State University School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 1,871 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,453 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 1,333 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Pine View School
- School grades: 2-12
- Location: Sarasota County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,674 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Rising Leaders Academy
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Bay District Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 335 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+