Beyond pumpkin spice: 16 fall coffee drinks ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest

Pumpkin spice season 2025 is in full swing, with the country’s largest fast-food chains rolling out new flavors alongside returning autumn favorites. You’ll find plenty of classic pumpkin spice lattes on this list, along with pecan, caramel, and even cereal-inspired flavors.

But before you head to your nearest drive-thru, look at how each drink stacks up nutritionally. Hers analyzed 16 fall coffee drinks based on four label categories to help you stay on track with your health goals:

Calories: The coffee drinks on this list vary greatly in calories, from snack-size portions to those closer to a large meal. If you're counting calories for weight loss, check the menu carefully before placing your order.

The coffee drinks on this list vary greatly in calories, from snack-size portions to those closer to a large meal. If you're counting calories for weight loss, check the menu carefully before placing your order. Sugar: Extra sugar may enhance your coffee flavor, but going overboard is easy, especially with some of the more indulgent options. The American Heart Association recommends that women limit their sugar intake to 25 grams daily.

Extra sugar may enhance your coffee flavor, but going overboard is easy, especially with some of the more indulgent options. The American Heart Association recommends that women limit their sugar intake to 25 grams daily. Fat: It's normal to indulge in treats occasionally, but regularly eating too much fat has been shown to reduce insulin sensitivity, even in healthy adults.

It's normal to indulge in treats occasionally, but regularly eating too much fat has been shown to reduce insulin sensitivity, even in healthy adults. Trans fat: Be mindful of trans fat intake, since this ingredient can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and inflammation.

Key Findings

Seasonal cold brews rise to the top. Two of the five healthiest drinks are cold brews, which tend to have fewer calories and sugar content than lattes and frappes.

Two of the five healthiest drinks are cold brews, which tend to have fewer calories and sugar content than lattes and frappes. Starbucks' variety of fall drinks provides options across the health spectrum. Drinks from the popular cafe account for over half of this list, and are spread across the rankings. You can find healthy options and treat drinks during your next visit.

Drinks from the popular cafe account for over half of this list, and are spread across the rankings. You can find healthy options and treat drinks during your next visit. Most pumpkin spice lattes land in the middle. This autumnal favorite ranks as moderately healthy, almost no matter where you order from.

Are you ready to see the full ranking of your fall coffee drink options? Here is the list from healthiest to unhealthiest.

Hers' ranking of fall coffee drinks from healthiest to unhealthiest in 2025. (Stacker/Stacker)

Hers

2025’s Fall Coffee Drinks Ranked From Healthiest to Unhealthiest

1. Pecan Oatmilk Cortado (Starbucks)

2. Caramel Cream Cold Brew (Einstein Bros.)

3. Chai Latte (Starbucks)

4. Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee (Krispy Kreme)

5. Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks)

6. McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte (McDonald’s)

7. Pumpkin Spice Latte (Krispy Kreme)

8. Pumpkin Spice Iced Signature Latte (Dunkin’)

9. Cereal N’ Milk Iced Latte (Dunkin’)

10. Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte (Starbucks)

11. Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage (Starbucks) - TIED

13. Pumpkin Spice Latte (Starbucks)

14. Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Beverage (Starbucks)

15. Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai (Starbucks)

16. Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte (Krispy Kreme)

Fall Coffee Drink Nutrition: Trends and Insights

Whether you’re tracking calories or trying to decrease your fat intake, here are the best and worst drinks for individual nutrition categories.

Which Fall Coffee Drinks Have the Most Calories?

Drinks With the Most Calories

Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte from Krispy Kreme (610 cal.) Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai from Starbucks (460 cal.) Pumpkin spice Frappuccino Blended Beverage from Starbucks (420 cal.)

Drinks With the Fewest Calories

Caramel Cream Cold Brew from Einstein Bros. (210 cal.) Chai Latte and Pecan Oatmilk Cortado from Starbucks (240 cal.) Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew from Starbucks (250 cal.)

Which Fall Coffee Drinks Have the Most Sugar?

Drinks With the Most Sugar

Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte from Krispy Kreme (80 g) Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai from Starbucks (66 g) Pumpkin spice Frappuccino Blended Beverage from Starbucks (65 g)

Drinks With the Least Sugar

Pecan Oatmilk Cortado from Starbucks (26 g) Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (31 g) Caramel Cream Cold Brew from Einstein Bros. (33 g)

Which Fall Coffee Drinks Have the Most Fat?

Drinks With the Most Fat

Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte from Krispy Kreme (25 g) Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte from Starbucks (21 g) Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai from Starbucks (17 g)

Drinks With the Least Fat

Chai Latte from Starbucks (4.5 g) Pumpkin Spice Iced Signature Latte (5 g) Caramel Cream Cold Brew from Einstein Bros. and Pecan Oatmilk Cortado from Starbucks (7 g)

Methodology: How Scores Were Calculated

To find the healthiest coffee drinks of the season, Her looked at the top five fast food restaurants by revenue in the U.S. that offer a fall-inspired coffee drink menu: McDonald’s, Starbucks, Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, and Einstein Bros.

Hers used the ingredients included in a standard order with no substitutions; so if the order defaulted to a specific type of milk, that is what was used for nutritional data. Hers analyzed at a medium-size order for every drink — 16 ounces for all but Dunkin,’ — which serves 14 ounces in a medium cup. Additionally, the default size of a Starbucks pecan oatmilk cortado is 8 ounces, but Hers doubled the nutritional value to make it the same serving size as the rest of the list.

The following categories were examined:

Calories

Sugar

Total fat

Trans fat

The healthiest drinks had the lowest averages of calories, sugar, fat, and trans fat. Hers weighted trans fat with a 2x multiplier because of associated health risks such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Get the data.

3 Tips for Staying Healthy Throughout the Fall Season

For many, savoring a fall coffee drink is one of the season’s best traditions. In addition to this cozy ritual, consider the following three tips to set yourself up for better health before winter rolls around.

1. Stay hydrated. It may be tempting to sip on a latte throughout fall, but remember to include water in your routine. Staying hydrated contributes to better digestion, among other benefits. If you need help drinking enough ounces daily, start by giving yourself a daily goal and using a water bottle to remind you to sip.

2. Enjoy fresh fall produce. From apples and pumpkins to squash and sweet potatoes, try incorporating some seasonal produce into your meal plans. Freshly picked fruits and vegetables contain a higher nutritional content, fueling your body and boosting your immune system.

3. Head outside while the weather is crisp. Cooler weather makes it easier to get outdoors and move your body, whether walking around the block or hiking in nature. Plus, adding regular walks can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and more. You can even bring your pumpkin spice latte with you.

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.