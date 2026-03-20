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Biggest plays in Atlanta Braves history

Major League Baseball history is built on moments — swings, pitches, and split-second plays that reshaped seasons and, in some cases, entire franchises. From walk-off home runs in winner-take-all games to clutch hits under October pressure, the biggest plays often came when the stakes were highest. Stacker identified the most impactful plays in Atlanta Braves history using data from Stathead. Plays were ranked by their Championship Win Probability Added (cWPA), a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's odds of winning the World Series.

#10. October 27, 1991 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 0-0 (9th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: MIN

- Event: SO

- Play Description: Strikeout Swinging

- cWPA: 14.00%

#9. November 02, 2021 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: tied 0-0 (3rd inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: HOU

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep LF); O. Albies Scores; E. Rosario Scores

- cWPA: 14.66%

#8. October 06, 1957 (WS Gm 4)

- Score: down 5-4 (10th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: NYY

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to LF (Deep LF Line); F. Mantilla Scores

- cWPA: 15.49%

#7. October 27, 1991 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 0-0 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: MIN

- Event: Out

- Play Description: Ground Ball Double Play: 2B-SS-1B (2B-1B); J. Brown to 3B

- cWPA: 18.91%

#6. October 27, 1991 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 0-0 (8th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: MIN

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to LF (Line Drive to Deep LF-CF); L. Smith to 3B

- cWPA: 19.46%

#5. October 10, 1957 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 0-0 (3rd inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: NYY

- Event: 2B

- Play Description: Double to RF (Line Drive to Deep RF Line); B. Hazle Scores (Unearned run); J. Logan Scores

- cWPA: 19.68%

#4. October 09, 1958 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 2-1 (6th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: NYY

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Deep LF)

- cWPA: 20.63%

#3. October 24, 1992 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: down 2-1 (9th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: TOR

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to LF (Ground Ball thru SS-3B Hole); J. Blauser Scores; L. Smith to 3B; O. Nixon to 2B (Advanced on throw) on throw to Hm

- cWPA: 25.21%

#2. October 27, 1991 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 0-0 (8th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: MIN

- Event: Out

- Play Description: Line Drive Double Play: 2B unassisted (SS-2B)

- cWPA: 27.49%

#1. October 14, 1992 (NLCS Gm 7)

- Score: down 2-1 (9th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: PIT

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: *WALK-OFF*:Single to LF (Line Drive to Short LF); D. Justice Scores (Unearned run); S. Bream Scores (Unearned run); D. Berryhill to 2B

- cWPA: 36.84%