‘Deck the Chairs’ closed, displays being secured for incoming weekend weather

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman confirmed that Deck the Chairs will be closed this weekend due to incoming weekend weather.

Hoffman told Action News Jax that it’s impossible to take everything down in time, so the city will be securing the displays by laying metal fencing with banners flat on the ground. It will also be using water-filled barrels to keep the displays grounded.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman tells me Deck the Chairs will be closed this weekend in anticipation of the incoming storm.

