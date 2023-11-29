JFRD: No injuries after firefighters put out house fire on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is at the scene of a residential fire on Cacao Tree Trail.

A spokesperson for JFRD told Action News Jax that firefighters responded to the call at 7:30 a.m., and the fire is now out. The building sustained moderate damage, but there were no injuries.

The Red Cross wasn’t called to assist any displaced individuals.

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 12800 block of Cacao Tree Trail. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 29, 2023

