Local

JFRD, JSO at scene of car vs train crash in Dinsmore area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

First Alert Traffic

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene of a car vs train crash.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JFRD, one person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

JSO said that both sides of Civic Club Drive are closed at Moncrief Dinsmore Road due to the crash.

Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty will be following the traffic patterns in the studio while Action News Jax’s Robert Grant heads to the scene.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Series of lockdowns caused by search for aggravated assault suspect, Columbia County Sheriff says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!