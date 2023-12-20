JFRD, JSO at scene of car vs train crash in Dinsmore area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene of a car vs train crash.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JFRD, one person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

JSO said that both sides of Civic Club Drive are closed at Moncrief Dinsmore Road due to the crash.

Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty will be following the traffic patterns in the studio while Action News Jax’s Robert Grant heads to the scene.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Series of lockdowns caused by search for aggravated assault suspect, Columbia County Sheriff says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.