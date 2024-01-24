JFRD says no one hurt following morning house fire in Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said that no one was hurt after a Monday morning house fire on Luna Court.

Action News Jax was alerted of the fire when JFRD posted about it on X at 6:24 a.m.

According to a spokesperson for JFRD, the Red Cross was called for one displaced person, but no one was injured in the fire.

JFRD is still looking into what could have caused this fire.

Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger is at the scene working to learn more.

