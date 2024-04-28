JFRD at scene of gas leak on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is working on a gas leak on City Station Drive.

JFRD posted about the gas leak on X, formally known as Twitter, at 7:09 a.m.

JFRD said there were no evacuations that it’s aware of at this time.

Crews are working a gas leak at a commercial building in the 13200 block of City Station drive. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) April 28, 2024

