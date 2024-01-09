JSO: 1 dead, 2 injured after car hits 3 pedestrians on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 3 people were run over on Starratt Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives said that at around 1:24 a.m. on Tuesday, 2 men and a woman were arguing in the road when a 2-door Chevrolet traveling eastbound hit all 3 pedestrians.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported 2 of the pedestrians to a local hospital in serious condition. The third pedestrian, a man in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read: Upset Jax Beach residents return to table with city council on controversial Urban Trails project

The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with law enforcement. Detectives say the driver was not involved in the argument, and there are no signs of driver impairment.

This is the 6th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger is headed to the scene and is working to find out more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: CFP National Championship: Michigan tops Washington 34-13 to win title

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.