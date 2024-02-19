Local

JSO: Child’s death under investigation after she was found unresponsive in Woodstock home

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Child found dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a girl between 5 and 10 years old was found unresponsive at a home on Allison Street.

Detectives said that at 11 p.m., officers responded to a home and found a child unresponsive in her bed. She was taken to a local hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The parents were home when the child was found.

Homicide and Crime Scene detectives arrived at the scene and are currently conducting their respective investigations.

Right now, the cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the Medical Examiner in an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

