JSO: Man in 60s shot while confronting suspect robbing San Jose fireworks tent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot while an unknown suspect tried to rob a fireworks tent.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Dupont Avenue and St. Augustine Road after getting calls about a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 60s with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Detectives said the victim was shot during a robbery of a fireworks tent. The victim is an employee of the business and confronted the suspect, who then shot him before running away with the register.

Read: Pedestrian hit and killed on U.S. 301 in Clay County, officials say

There was another employee present during the robbery, but he was uninjured. There is currently no suspect description available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: JSO: Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in Eastside area

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.