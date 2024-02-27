JSO: Man dead, another critically injured following failed drug deal in Panama Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating 2 shooting scenes within less than a mile of each other.

Police said that at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, patrol officers were dispatched to Evergreen Place to calls about a shooting. While en route, the officers got an additional call about a person shot on East 48th Street.

When officers arrived at the East 48th Street scene, they located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his head. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

At the same time, officers arrived at the Evergreen Place scene and found a man in his 30s who made the initial 911 call. He showed officers a car where a man in his 20s was slumped over in a car. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the victim dead inside the car.

Detectives said that one person is being interviewed at the police station.

From that testimony and information at the scene, detectives think a man possibly went to purchase narcotics from dealers he knows. At some point, an argument happened and a firearm was pulled out by one of the individuals. During a struggle over the firearm, 2 people were shot, and one of them is dead.

JSO said that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

