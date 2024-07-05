JSO: Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in Eastside area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting on Spearing Street.

According to detectives, at around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the area and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Detectives believe the victim and 2 other people were sitting in a car when the unknown suspect fired multiple shots in their direction from a white sedan before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

