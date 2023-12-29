JSO: Man shot multiple times in front of home on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Ken Knight Drive West.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 2 a.m., officers responded to the area and located a man in his 60s with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck area. He was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Detectives believe the man was standing in front of his home when an unknown suspect or suspects shot at him multiple times. Nobody else was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Read: ‘Move Over’ law expands January 1 to cover disabled vehicles

Police think they are looking for two suspects due to there being shell casings from 2 different guns at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

Read: Voice acting to build confident readers in the classroom

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.