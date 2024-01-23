Local

JSO at scene of reported shooting in Durkeeville neighborhood

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Durkeeville shooting

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a reported shooting at West 19th Street and Grunthal Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax was alerted of the shooting at around 8:15 a.m. and has a crew on the way to the scene now.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as we learn more.

Read: Rally in Tally: Crime victims, family members headed to Tallahassee to call for change

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!