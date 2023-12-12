JSO: Shooting in Brentwood neighborhood leaves man in serious condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the roadway of Woodbine Street.

According to detectives, at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, patrol officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification that there was gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man in his mid-20s lying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported him to a local hospital in serious condition.

Detectives said that there is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

