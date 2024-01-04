JSO: Woman, 4-year-old girl shot while sitting in driveway on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman and a 4-year-old girl were shot in their driveway.

Detectives said that at around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a home on Oaklawn Road to calls about gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they found a woman and a 4-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

JSO said that 2 women and the child were sitting in a car in a driveway when a light-colored SUV drove by and opened fire in their direction. Only one woman and the child were hurt, and they are receiving treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with JSO’s Robbery, Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units are processing evidence and searching for surveillance video.

Right now, there is no suspect information other than the car description.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

