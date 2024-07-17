JSO: Woman in critical condition after she was ambushed, shot by 2 unknown suspects in Spring Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot several times while sitting in her car on Emerson Street.

According to detectives, at around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area and located a woman in her car with gunshot wounds to her arm, leg and back. She was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Detectives believe the victim was sitting in her car when 2 unknown suspects with handguns ambushed her before leaving the scene in a black 4-door sedan. Detectives think the incident is isolated, and the woman was targeted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

