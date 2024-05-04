JSO: Woman dead after shooting at gas station in Fairfax area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman is dead after she was shot while getting gas on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Detectives said that at around 5:25 a.m., officers responded and located a woman between 30 to 35 years old with a gunshot wound in the chest at the Daily’s gas station. She was lying outside at 4-door black sedan at the gas pump. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the woman died at the scene.

There were several witnesses at the scene, but detectives say they still don’t know the relationship between those involved or the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

However, several witnesses saw an unidentified man leaving the scene southbound on Roosevelt. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and shorts. He is a person of interest in the case.

Police said the victim wasn’t driving the car, and the person of interest was with her in the car before the shooting happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

