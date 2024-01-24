Man shot while walking down road in Wesconnett neighborhood, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the back by an unknown suspect on Fishing Pen Creek Court.

According to detectives, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Detectives believe that the victim was walking down the road when he was shot.

Police are currently speaking with a few people who were at the scene to learn more about what happened and are looking for surveillance video.

