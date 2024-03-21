Police investigation underway on County Road 217 at Normandy Blvd, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are conducting a police investigation along County Road 217 at Normandy Boulevard.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and was told FHP is leading the investigation. We were also told there will likely be a briefing at some point this morning to provide updates.

Viewers from the surrounding neighborhood have called Action News Jax and said the neighborhood is currently under a shelter-in-place order. However, authorities have yet to verify this information.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

