Report: AT&T experiencing possible nationwide outage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AT&T customers nationwide are starting to come back online after experiencing a possible service outage.

Early Thursday morning, people nationwide took to social media to ask about the outage. The incident appears to have started just before 4 a.m.

According to downdetector.com, nearly 30,000 AT&T customers nationwide reported an issue during the incident.

Action News Jax checked the AT&T outage map and discovered that there is at least a confirmed outage on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office about whether the outage will affect people calling 911 locally. It said that it’s unaware of there being any issues with anyone making 911 calls this morning, and it said that all 911 lines are operational for anyone who needs immediate assistance.

We also reached out to AT&T for a statement and an estimated time of restoration for affected customers. However, we have yet to hear back.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

