Starting at 7 p.m.: Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Atlanta Falcons in final preseason game

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled the team’s long-anticipated “Prowler Throwbacks,” which will make their debut in Week 5 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts.

Jaguars unveil throwback uniforms for 30th season Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled the team's long-anticipated "Prowler Throwbacks," which will make their debut in Week 5 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Atlanta Falcons in “Hot-lanta” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. on FOX30.

We can expect to see Trevor Lawrence and most of the starters for the entire first half.

Eight players didn’t make the trip due to injuries. The Falcons, however, are not playing their starters at all.

The final roster cuts are due by Tuesday and then we’ll know the full team.

Action News Jax will have the latest updates on the game for you as they happen LIVE below. Refresh this page for the latest and watch the game starting at 7 p.m. on FOX30

