The building that collapsed on Mallorca, killing 4 people, lacked permits, authorities in Spain say

MADRID — (AP) — A building housing a bar and restaurant club that collapsed, killing four people on Mallorca, lacked the proper authorization, local authorities on the Spanish island said Tuesday.

Palma de Mallorca Mayor Jaime Martínez told reporters that it seems the collapse of a first-floor terrace was caused by excess weight and some poorly executed construction work on the building.

Two German women, ages 20 and 30, and a 33-year-old Spanish woman as well as a 44-year-old Senegalese man died last Thursday when the terrace buckled and came down. The Spanish woman worked in the club, they said.

“There should have been no activity on top (of the building),” fire department spokesman Eder García said.

The terrace damaged the street-level floor below as well as a disco area in the basement.

García said 21 people were on the terrace at the time of the tragedy. He said that combined weight of 12 Dutch people at a group of tables, plus the waiters serving them, appears to have overloaded the roof.

Palma is the capital of the Mediterranean island popular with tourists. The restaurant, called Medusa Beach Club, was located near the beach in an area that was packed with tourists.

