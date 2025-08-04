ABC starts broadcasting with new affiliate in Miami

(MIAMI) -- ABC began broadcasting with a new local affiliate in Miami on Monday, just months after Disney Entertainment struck an agreement with Sunbeam Television Corporation.

Under the deal established in March, ABC Miami will broadcast ABC’s national sports, news and entertainment programming over-the-air on Channel 7.2 in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale television market, according to a statement. ABC can also be accessed on local Chanel 18.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Sunbeam Television in South Florida moving forward as they not only share Disney’s enduring commitment to serving local communities, but they also recognize the value of ABC’s esteemed brand and the significant investments we’re making to our world-class network content," Susi D'Ambra Coplan, Disney Entertainment’s senior vice president of affiliate relations, said in a statement.

Paul Magnes, co-president of Sunbeam Television Corporation, echoed the sentiment.

"When the opportunity to affiliate with ABC became available, we knew that our combined resources would allow us to develop an extremely strong partnership," Magnes said. "As a family-owned company, we have been embedded in this community for nearly 70 years, with a commitment to local news and supporting non-profit organizations across South Florida."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Entertainment and ABC News.

