American Airlines announces cuts to management at its Texas headquarters

American Airlines said Tuesday it will cut a "small" number of management and support roles, mostly at its Fort Worth headquarters, in an effort to recalibrate its workforce to match current needs.

The company said in a statement that the layoffs “will help us optimize our performance and become even more efficient across the organization.” It also said it plans on investing in other areas that support its “long-term business objectives."

American did not disclose the number of jobs that will be affected by the cuts, and a company spokesperson declined to further comment.

Airlines, including American, hired aggressively after the pandemic to meet a surge in travel demand as passengers returned to the skies. But that demand slowed earlier this year amid wider economic uncertainty, prompting major U.S. airlines to reduce their flight schedules and revise or withdraw their profit outlooks for the year.

In September, Lufthansa Group said it would shed 4,000 jobs by 2030, most of them in Germany. Southwest Airlines announced earlier this year it was slashing 15% of its corporate workforce, its first major layoffs in 53 years.

