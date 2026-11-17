SOFIA, Bulgaria — A Liberia-flagged gas tanker sank in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea on Tuesday, according to the Defense Ministry.

Bulgarian military personnel and aircraft are involved in the search and rescue operation for the crew of 19 Filipino citizens of the gas carrier GAS HUSKY, which sank about 50 nautical miles (nearly 60 miles or 100 kilometers) off the coast, the ministry said in a statement.

It said that a Cougar chopper has been dispatched to the site where a life raft with people had been located. The rescue operation is ongoing.

The tanker had disappeared from radar shortly after midnight, and at 8:02 a.m. the emergency buoy was activated, emitting a signal for a sunken ship.

The tanker, en route from Alexandria, Egypt, to the Romanian port of Midia, is the second merchant ship to sink off Bulgaria’s coast in two days.

On Monday, a Somali-flagged cargo ship sank in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone not far away from the site of Tuesday's incident. All 12 crew members on board were saved in a rescue operation.

Investigations into the causes of the incidents are being launched. So far, there is no official information on whether the vessels were hit by drones.

There had been several deadly drone attacks against merchant ships off Bulgaria and Romania in recent weeks, widely blamed by analysts and political leaders on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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