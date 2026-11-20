TOKYO — Asian shares dropped in trading early Friday as a wide selloff hits issues related to artificial intelligence and computer chips.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 4.5% in morning trading to 56,775.04. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.6% to 8,594.10. South Korea's Kospi shed 4.5% to 4,905.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell nearly 2.0% to 22,393.93, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.7% to 3,515.87.

The AI-related stocks dipping in the region included Advantest Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. in Tokyo, as well as Samsung Electronics Co. in South Korea and Tencent in China.

Worries that the AI boom may be over have been hanging over global markets for some time, despite the strong debut Thursday of Anthropic's stocks on Wall Street.

On Wall Street, benchmarks declined, with the S&P 500 dropping 2% for a sixth straight loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,101 points, or 2.2%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2.3%.

The S&P 500 jumped as much as 1.3% after Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, sold shares of its stock at $83 apiece in its initial public offering. Its price quickly surged above $115 after it began trading on the Nasdaq shortly before noon. Anthropic later pared its gain and finished the day at $97.17, still up 17.1%.

Anthropic's IPO appeared to demonstrate faith remained among investors in the AI revolution. The industry needed a boost following sharp recent drops for AI-related stocks on worries their prices shot too high in the frenzy around the technology.

Nvidia erased its early gain of 4.7% and flipped to a loss of 3.3%. The sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO added to the damage. He was one of AI's biggest evangelists and helped build interest in the industry while using some of Nvidia's massive profits to further fund its growth.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 147.80 points to 7,175.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,101.11 to 49,097.06, and the Nasdaq composite sank 550.69 to 23,879.20.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 5.04% from 5.07% Wednesday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.38% to $83.53 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged up 0.40% to $92.35 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 159.22 Japanese yen from 159.60 yen. The euro cost $1.0970, inching down from $1.0973.

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AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this report.

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Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama

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