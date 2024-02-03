Bissell recalls over 140,000 vacuum cleaners due to potential fire hazard

NEW YORK — Bissell, a floor cleaning product company, recalled over 150,000 of its Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners due to a potential fire hazard, according to an announcement on the United States Product Safety Commission and a separate announcement on the company's website.

According to the USPSC's release posted on Thursday, the vacuum's battery pack has the potential to "overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard."

The announcement said 142,000 units were recalled in the United States. Additionally, about 14,600 units were sold in Canada.

According to the announcement, Bissell had been notified of "17 reports of the recalled vacuum cleaners smoking and emitting a burning odor."

"Six of the reports included the battery pack catching fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage and two resulting in minor burn injuries," the release stated.

"Consumer safety is our top priority, and we are working in full cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to voluntarily recall our Multi Reach™ Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners," a statement read from a Bissell spokesperson provided to "Good Morning America."

"We are asking all consumers to stop using the vacuum immediately, and to visit www.BISSELL.com/recall in which they can learn more about impacted models and steps to receive a free replacement," concluded the statement.

The products were sold in-store at major retailers including Lowe's, Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Walmart and Best Buy and online at www.bissell.com, www.amazon.com and www.hsn.com.

The retailers did not immediately respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

The release asks consumers to cease use of the vacuums and contact the company "for instructions on how to deplete the charge on the battery and receive a free replacement vacuum."

Rather than disposing of the recalled lithium batteries in the trash, the release stated to dispose the batteries "in accordance with any local and state laws."

"These potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries," states the release, adding "Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores."

The specific model numbers impacted by the recall are 1985, 19851 (also called Multi Auto), 19859, 1985T, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519, 2151A, 2151T, 2151W and 2151V.

The release notes consumers can locate their model number on the product rating label behind the dirt tank.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.