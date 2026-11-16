Donald Trump on Monday backed a long-shot bid to get Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, an extraordinary endorsement from a U.S. president given that his own intelligence agencies have reportedly determined Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy.

Trump suggested the ex-CEO of Nvidia could return, saying Huang "learned a big lesson" and he "would certainly not mind" if he was reinstated.

There’s a “big group of people that would like him to return,” Trump added.

The comments came as a "Stand with Jensen" petition set up last week gathered momentum, gaining signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters, including SpaceX boss Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, CEO of video game maker Epic Games.

The petition calls on the board to bring back Huang while an independent investigation proceeds or until there’s “compelling evidence” that his departure is in the company’s best interests.

“I’m signing it too,” Musk posted on X, while Sweeney wrote, “Save Jensen!”

It's unclear whether Trump's endorsement will make a difference

But in light of Huang's damaged reputation, China’s chip threat and a pending Nvidia congressional probe, it's unclear that even a Trump-Musk endorsement will make a difference.

Nvidia did not respond to a request for comment on the petition, but a person familiar with the board’s thinking who insisted on anonymity to discuss it told The Associated Press that the board is not currently considering Jensen Huang’s return to the company.

And even fans such as Dan Ives, who once dubbed Huang the “Godfather of AI," said his return is hopeless.

“After this global scandal," the Yorkville Ives financial analyst wrote Monday, “the old Jensen with the black leather jacket and rock star persona is gone for good.”

As for the petition itself, corporate governance expert Charles Elson said it showed how out of touch many in Silicon Valley are with the American public, given the national security threat and Huang's violation of the company's own ethics rules.

“A few in Silicon Valley adhere to the genius theory — ‘No matter what the genius does is forgivable. Geniuses have their own rules of the road,’" said Elson, founding director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware. “That's a terrible way to run a business, a way to run a country.”

The uncertainty over Nvidia's future sent its stock down 4.1% at the close of trading Monday, dragging the S&P 500 stock index down nearly 2%, a third straight loss.

Huang resigned last week from Nvidia, apparently ousted by the board after revelations that he had extramarital affairs, both with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of being an intelligence asset for Beijing and with a senior executive who reported to him. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has stepped in as interim CEO while the board searches for a replacement.

The push for reinstatement has opened a split at the highest levels of the Trump administration, which has shown little tolerance for dissent.

Trump's endorsement of Huang's potential return comes a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a “dramatic shake-up” in Nvidia's leadership on Fox News. Bessent also said that the next CEO should come from outside the company.

Questions mount about Trump's role in the scandal

Meanwhile, questions about Trump’s role in the alleged spy scandal mounted after a New York Times report that he was told last year, then again earlier this year, that Huang was having an affair with a woman that U.S. intelligence had determined was a Beijing spy — but did nothing about it.

On Monday, Trump downplayed the scandal. “Nobody’s proven that she’s a spy. She may not be a spy,” the president said.

Trump suggested that more investigation was needed. But he added that “any woman coming to the country — that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China — they say she’s a spy.”

The Financial Times reported Huang has been discussing with confidants the possibility of his return, as his allies assemble a “war room” of Silicon Valley supporters to lobby for him.

Like Trump, the petition organizers questioned whether the Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, was indeed a spy.

“We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process,” the organizers said in an open letter. “We have not been shown evidence substantiating the allegation that the woman at the center of this controversy was a spy.”

But Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of the Yale School of Management said the apparent threat to national security was only one of Huang's many possible wrongs, a long list that suggests Huang abused his position and the board was not doing its job in overseeing him.

“The finance bros are trying to say that this is woke HR out of whack, but sleeping with a direct report and vendors is a fireable offense in any company," Sonnenfeld said, adding that Huang's actions also raise questions about his judgment, his commitment to fairness in the workplace and his obligation to comply with laws and corporate governance norms.

Sonnenfeld also noted that Trump's personal portfolio holds millions of dollars of Nvidia stock — reported by the Washington Post on Monday as possibly having increased to more than $60 million in August — and that the investment bank now run by the sons of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a big Huang fan, does business helping raise money for Nvidia customers that need the U.S. company's chips.

“The Teapot Dome is a foot fault compared to this,” Sonnenfeld said, referring to the bribes-for-oil-drilling rights scandal of the 1920s that made President Warren G. Harding's administration synonymous with corruption.

Some in Silicon Valley take a cautious approach

The identities of the petition's signatories could not be independently verified, and the website said that their “affiliations are self-reported and not verified.”

The petition urged institutional investors who back Huang to dial into the company’s next quarterly earnings call, scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, to give “a voice to the supporters.”

The leadership scandal has thrown the wider artificial intelligence industry into turmoil because Nvidia is a key player in the AI boom, and its chips are vital for cloud computing and data centers that underpin the technology.

Huang was a driving force in building the company into a tech giant since co-founding it more than three decades ago, thanks to his technical knowledge, as well as his flair for publicity, underscored by his signature leather-jacket look.

Still, given the enormity of the spy allegations, some in Silicon Valley were taking a cautious approach.

“Jensen has long been a hero of mine,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Monday at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & the World forum. He added that he doesn’t know enough about Nvidia’s troubles to say whether Huang should return as CEO.

"Heroes have flaws," said Altman, who himself was removed as CEO in 2023 before being quickly reinstated. "I am grateful for the company he's built."

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Associated Press writers Kaitlyn Huamani in Menlo Park, California, Josh Boak in Shenzhen, China, and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

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