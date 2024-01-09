CareerSource NEFL hosting virtual hiring event on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CareerSource of Northeast Florida is hosting a virtual education and hiring fair on Jan. 11.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event will be online and will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign ups and early access are open now.

CLICK HERE to register and learn more.

Read: JSO: 1 dead, 2 injured after car hits 3 pedestrians on Jacksonville’s Northside

✨Join us for our January Virtual Education and Hiring Fair! 🌟

📅 Date: January 11th but early access starts Jan. 8th!

🕒 Time: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

🌐 Where: https://t.co/TncLSbZHCs

Spread the word and share this post with friends and family who are job hunting! 📣@JaxJobs pic.twitter.com/eBcggMRTXx — CareerSource NEFL (@CareerSourceNEF) January 8, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.