CareerSource NEFL hosting virtual hiring event on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CareerSource of Northeast Florida is hosting a virtual education and hiring fair on Jan. 11.

The event will be online and will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign ups and early access are open now.

CLICK HERE to register and learn more.

