THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said Tuesday that four days of crisis talks have saved his three-party Dutch minority government from splintering over a dispute about tax legislation that underpins its annual budget.

The announcement signaled a new start for the coalition made up of Jetten's centrist D66 party, the center-right Christian Democrats and the right-wing People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, less than nine months into its four-year term, and a renewed attempt to restore stability to the splintered Dutch political landscape.

“We realize that we have tested the patience of the entire nation, but we are also relieved that, following several days of constructive discussions within the Cabinet and the coalition, trust has been restored,” Jetten said. “In doing so, we have laid the foundation to continue working together in this current composition.”

The crisis erupted late last week when lawmakers from D66 and the Christian Democrats brokered a deal with center-left opposition parties in parliament to pass a contentious tax package. That angered the VVD, whose leader Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius then called the minority government "a failed experiment."

Jetten said that the government now plans to ask an outside expert, former minister Sybrand Buma, to help it navigate a course toward stable majority support in parliament for its legislative plans.

Buma is a former Christian Democrats leader who is now vice president of the Council of State, an independent adviser to the government and parliament.

The 39-year-old Jetten, the Netherlands’ youngest premier, took office pledging to build bridges between parties in the Dutch parliament, but has struggled so far to rein in political infighting among parties in the legislature and even in his own coalition.

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