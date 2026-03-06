Dow drops 650 points as Iran war sends oil prices surging

(NEW YORK) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 650 points in early trading on Friday as the Iran war continued to spike oil prices.

The Dow fell 657 points, or 1.3%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 1%.

In a post on social media on Friday morning, President Donald Trump appeared to rule out a compromise with Iran.

Trump said there would be "no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

Oil prices soared as traders feared a prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of global oil supply.

U.S. crude oil prices topped $88 on Friday, marking a staggering 35% increase from a week earlier.

The stock selloff on Friday extended losses from a day earlier, when the Dow closed down 785 points.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

