Edmunds: These are the new EVs we're most excited about in 2026

After years of experimentation and early adoption, automakers are rolling out the next generation of electric vehicles that better align with people’s needs and expectations. This year, you can expect to see new EVs that have more range, easier charging, lower pricing and distinctive designs. The experts at Edmunds have identified the five most compelling electric vehicles that will debut in 2026.

Most luxury electric SUVs to date have been either expensive, high-end offerings or entry-level models with limited appeal. The 2027 BMW iX3 has us excited because it hits the sweet spot of price and space that so many people like about the regular X3. The iX3 is designed from the ground up as an electric vehicle and prioritizes efficiency, interior space, and charging performance in ways earlier EVs could not.

BMW says the iX3 will offer about 400 miles of range, which is considerably longer than what many other current electric SUVs are capable of. That range is complemented by quick charging capability and compatibility with Tesla’s Supercharger network for easy long-distance driving. The new iX3 will also boast sporty performance, a classy cabin design and BMW’s latest infotainment technology.

Estimated release: summer 2026. Estimated starting price: $60,000

The return of the Chevrolet Bolt is significant because it reinforces the idea that EVs don’t need to be expensive to be relevant. Chevy positions the new Bolt as a more refined, modern version of the original, produced from 2017 to 2023. The 2027 Bolt is more of an update than a completely new design. It primarily has refreshed styling and quicker charging capability.

Range is expected to be 262 miles on a full charge, and the addition of a Tesla-style charging port gives the Bolt easy access to Tesla’s nationwide charging network. That’s a major upgrade for a vehicle aimed at affordability and daily usability. The new Bolt offers one of the clearest on-ramps into EV ownership: manageable price expectations, realistic range for commuting, and fewer charging headaches.

Estimated release: spring 2026. Starting price: $28,995, including destination

The Rivian R2 is a hotly anticipated EV because it makes Rivian’s adventurous brand design accessible to a wider range of buyers. Rivian, a relatively new automaker that also builds the three-row R1S SUV and R1T, designed the R2 to compete directly with popular small electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y.

The R2 seats five and has a promised range of more than 300 miles to complement Rivian’s focus on off-road capability and performance. It will come with a single electric motor for rear-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive coming from two or three motors. If Rivian delivers on its promises, the R2 could become one of the most versatile EVs on the market for families, outdoor enthusiasts and urban drivers alike.

Estimated release: spring 2026. Estimated starting price: $45,000

Slate is a brand-new American automaker, and its first vehicle is unlike any other EV currently on sale. It starts out as a no-frills two-passenger electric pickup truck that’s shorter than even a Ford Maverick compact pickup. There’s no standard audio system, no center touchscreen screen, or even power windows to start. Every Slate Truck comes off the assembly line exactly the same.

However, Slate will let you extensively customize the vehicle after the fact. It will offer a kit to turn the truck into a five-passenger SUV, for example. There will also be different exterior wrap colors and various wheel-and-tire combinations to choose from. The Truck’s standard battery is said to provide up to 150 miles of range on a single charge; an optional larger battery extends that to 240 miles.

Estimated release: late 2026. Estimated starting price: $28,000

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker will be the brand’s second EV after the Solterra crossover SUV. It’s longer than the Solterra, offering additional cargo and rear-seat passenger space. It’s not too much of a stretch to say the Trailseeker is what the Outback would be if it were to become an EV. It has standard all-wheel drive and a slightly lifted stance to help it perform better on dirt roads and mild off-road trails.

Subaru says the Trailseeker can drive up to 260 miles on a single charge. That’s not great for an EV in 2026, but it does offer standard all-wheel drive and quick acceleration. The Trailseeker shares many of its underpinnings with the similarly new Toyota bZ Woodland, so either EV could appeal to you if you like the idea of owning an electric SUV with an outdoorsy vibe.

Estimated release: spring 2026. Starting price: $39,995, including destination

Edmunds says

These five vehicles illustrate a move in the right direction for EVs and why 2026 matters for shoppers. From luxury and affordability to utility and adventure, each addresses a different buyer need without asking for major compromises.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.

