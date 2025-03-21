Elon Musk served by the SEC earlier this month, filing says

NEW YORK — A representative of the Securities and Exchange Commission served Elon Musk earlier this month with a copy of a complaint alleging he misled investors when he bought millions of dollars in Twitter stock in 2022, according to a court filing on Thursday.

An employee of a Virginia-based process server delivered the SEC complaint to Musk at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Brownsville, Texas, on March 14, according to a sworn filing.

The process server said three different security guards refused to accept service of the legal documents, so he left it on the ground outside at the SpaceX facility.

"Upon arrival, I stepped one foot past the gate, but security told me to step back and that I was trespassing. I then spoke to three different security guards who refused to accept. I placed the documents on the ground then a security guard started taking pictures of me and my car as I departed," he said in the filing.

According to a docket update, Musk was served on March 14.

Confirmation of the service came the same day that an attorney with the SEC mmission admitted to practice law in Texas filed a notice of appearance in the case.

The new developments are largely procedural and do not guarantee the lawsuit will move forward. Since Trump has taken office, the SEC has moved to drop some cases previously initiated under the Biden administration.

On Jan. 14 – six days ahead of Trump's inauguration – the SEC filed the lawsuit against Musk, arguing he underpaid more than $150 million by failing to disclose his stake in Twitter. Musk's failure to disclose his purchase to the public made the stock price he paid "artificially low," according to the SEC.

"They spend their time on s--- like this when there are so many actual crimes that go unpunished," Musk said on X to respond to the lawsuit in January.

The SEC, Musk and the process service company could not be immediately reached for comment.

