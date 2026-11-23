BRUSSELS — The European Commission on Monday proposed to target dozens of Russia’s banks, crack down on crypto platforms, and slap bans on sporting teams and athletes from competing under the country’s flag in a new round of sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The proposals, put forward by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, must be endorsed by all 27 European Union member countries before they can enter into force. The process can take weeks, and the planned measures are likely to be modified.

The sanctions are intended to keep economic pressure on Russia, almost five years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The bloc has already hit more than 4,700 people and entities, including President Vladimir Putin, and several energy companies.

Von der Leyen said the move means the EU will be “striking harder at Russia’s way to finance its war by targeting its banks and crypto platforms,” and will be “shutting the door to its participation to European sports and cultural events.”

She said 60 banks will be removed from the Swift messaging system used for international payments. Countries helping Russia to evade sanctions could be caught by the EU's crypto measures, and a crypto sanctions task force would also be launched, von der Leyen said.

The commission wants to target 70 more vessels from Russia's shadow fleet, which the Kremlin uses to move illicit oil, and to ban all tanker vessels there from European ports. Europeans would be prevented from occupying top posts of Russian companies.

It’s also proposing a ban on visas for Russians who have fought in the war on Ukraine.

“Russian ex-combatants pose a security risk to Europe,” von der Leyen said. “They cannot be allowed to wander freely across our countries. Therefore, entry into the European Union will be off limits.”

She also said that the EU must ban the display of Russian symbols at sporting or cultural events.

The proposals come just over a month after the EU posted the single biggest listing of sanctions against Russia, targeting almost 1,600 Russian officials and companies linked to its arms industry, notably those suspected of making drone or missile parts.

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