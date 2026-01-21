European officials suspend US trade agreement amid tariff dispute over Greenland

(NEW YORK) -- European lawmakers on Wednesday suspended a trade agreement with the United States over tariff threats issued by President Donald Trump as part of his push to acquire Greenland.

The announcement came minutes after President Donald Trump reasserted his call for U.S. ownership of Greenland during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The speech followed tariff threats issued by Trump days earlier against seven European Union countries, plus the U.K., over the issue.

European leaders, meanwhile, have pushed back on Trump's ambitions. Greenland is a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, a member of the EU.

Members of the Committee on International Trade (INTA) – a body within the European Parliament – hold "unshakable commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland," European Parliament member Bernd Lange, an INTA chair on EU-US trade relations, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"By threatening the territorial integrity and sovereignty of an E.U. member state and by using tariffs as a coercive instrument, the U.S. is undermining the stability and predictability of EU-US trade relations," Lange added.

The EU and US struck the trade agreement in July, moving to ratchet down tariffs on European goods and restore stability to the commercial relationship. At the time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement "creates certainty in uncertain times."

On Wednesday, Lange said the E.U. would pause the ratification process in response to Trump's proposed tariffs. Under Trump's plan, eight European nations – including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom – will be slapped with 10% tariffs beginning on Feb. 1. Those levies are set to escalate to 25% on June 1, Trump said.

In his speech on Wednesday, Trump ruled out use of the military in his push for Greenland. "We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won't do that," Trump said.

U.S. stocks slumped on Tuesday in response to the tariffs, with the Dow closing down 870 points, but recovered roughly half of those losses in a rally on Wednesday morning. In Europe, the pan-continental STOXX 600 index ticked slightly lower on Wednesday.

ABC News' David Brennan contributed to this report.

