WASHINGTON — Nearly all Federal Reserve officials expect the central bank will lift its key interest rate by a quarter point in December, minutes from a meeting last month showed, while some supported a hike in October and two floated the possibility of a half-point increase next month.

The minutes, released three weeks after the Oct. 27-28 meeting of the Fed's rate-setting committee, also said a "vast majority" of the 19 members of the Fed's policymaking committee worried that inflation could persist even if gas prices kept declining and the impact of tariffs and the buildout of AI infrastructure faded.

The minutes will solidify expectations for a rate hike not only in December but likely early next year as well. Wall Street investors already see the odds of a December rate hike at nearly 95%, according to CME Fedwatch. When the Fed lifts its key rate, over time it can also raise borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. Home sales have withered as mortgage rates have topped 7% in recent months.

The Fed kept its key rate unchanged at 3.9% in October after raising it for the first time in three years in September. Chairman Kevin Warsh at a news conference Oct. 28 gave little guidance on the central bank's next moves, but the statement issued after the Fed's meeting acknowledged that "inflation remains elevated."

The minutes said "some" policymakers supported lifting rates in October. Two of them, Fed governor Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, formally dissented in favor of higher rates. President Donald Trump has sought to fire Cook, but the Supreme Court ruled in June she could keep her position while the case is litigated.

Inflation has accelerated this fall and is showing signs of broadening beyond industries directly affected by higher oil and gas prices or tariffs, a trend that has raised alarm among many policymakers. Several have spoken out in favor of more rate hikes in the past week.

Fed governor Christopher Waller said in an interview on CNBC early Wednesday that inflation is "headed in the wrong direction and it's spreading out ″ into more goods and services. Waller is one of the Fed's seven governors and a member of its rate-setting committee.

“If you really want to get it down, you’ve got to start taking more aggressive actions,” Waller said. He reiterated his support for a half-point rate increase at the Fed’s December meeting, double the usual hike. He also said that several more hikes — not just the two that many economists forecast — might be needed to tame inflation.

The minutes suggested that one other official also agreed that a half-point increase should be considered in December, though it’s not clear that the official is a voting member. Twelve of the 19 members of the committee vote on rate decisions, though all participate in the debates. The minutes don’t identify which officials took which positions.

Waller noted that in the past three months, core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, has run at about a 3.5% annual rate, far above the Fed’s target of 2%. Businesses increasingly appear willing to pass on their own rising costs and also believe their customers can handle price increases of about 3%, he added.

“That’s the kind of psychology I think we need to start breaking,” Waller said.

Waller also took a shot at Warsh by arguing that one reason he supported a half-point hike is that without greater communication, financial markets won’t know whether a quarter-point increase in December will be followed by a similar move in January. If investors do have a sense of further hikes in the pipeline, they’ll push up market rates in anticipation and help the Fed cool inflation, Waller said.

Yet Warsh has steadily refrained from providing such guidance, which he has said locks the Fed to a predetermined path.

Separately, John Williams, president of the New York Fed and vice chair of the Fed's rate-setting committee, has pushed back against the potential for a half-point increase. He told Axios Tuesday, “I don’t think the situation calls for dramatic action.”

Other Fed officials have suggested many more hikes are likely necessary. Alberto Musalem, president of the St. Louis Fed, said Tuesday in a speech in Buenos Aires that “the economy will likely require several interest rate increases before the spring of 2027” to bring inflation down.

The economy is expanding at a healthy pace, he added, and interest rates aren’t high enough to restrain borrowing and spending sufficiently to cool inflation. Musalem does not have a vote on rates this year.

Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, said last week that she is leaning toward supporting further rate hikes, and added that she also worries that companies are increasingly willing to pass on higher costs to consumers.

“That’s the inflationary impulse that we want to avoid,” Daly said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.