How the Delta One Lounge is elevating pre-flight options for premium travel

NEW YORK — The post-pandemic travel boom has sparked some ambitious and necessary changes within the airline industry due to the influx of frequent flyers who are seeking more from their pre-flight routines, be it enrolling in expedited security lines or enjoying access to airport lounges.

Delta Airlines previously recognized that the steady stream of customers was causing overcrowding at some of its Sky Club lounges, prompting the company to adjust its entry policies, but now the Atlanta-based carrier is opening the first of many doors to a new category of higher tier lounges.

Delta debuts first Delta One Lounge, new premium airport experience

The new Delta One Lounge in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, which officially opens Wednesday to customers departing or arriving in the Delta One cabin, is the largest of any existing Delta Sky Club and boasts an array of elevated amenities and experiences including shower suites, spa treatments, relaxation pods, an outdoor terrace, a signature bar and a full service brasserie-style restaurant.

Claude Roussel, vice president of Delta Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience, called this a "new era for Delta," adding that the airline is "raising the bar across the board."

"We want our guests to feel the difference here; Moreover, we want them to feel welcomed and valued from the moment they step through the door," he said.

The opening is just the beginning for Delta's latest premium strategy, with at least two more Delta One Lounge outposts expected to open this fall in Los Angeles and Boston.

Guests enter and pass the concierge desk before walking into the sprawling 39,707-square foot space with modern interior design, high ceilings, brass accents, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the tarmac and an area for every type of pre-flight experience.

Beyond the entrance sits a fireplace lounge accented with pillows, vases and coffee table books from the famed Italian fashion house Missoni, Delta One's newest onboard partner; an art deco-inspired Icon Bar with signature drinks like the Woodford Reserve Peach Tree Old Fashioned, a nod to the airline's Georgia roots; a year-round terrace with bar cart services; a large grab-and-go market and bakery; a business lounge with plug-and-play monitors; and tucked in the farthest corner is the wellness area with a quiet serenity lounge, shower suites outfitted with Grown Alchemist products and a hidden closet to utilize the lounge's valet steaming service that will refresh any garments.

The standout 140-seat brasserie sets the new Delta One Lounge apart from its existing Sky Clubs and from other business lounge competitors, offering a seated three-course dining service with seasonally inspired dishes from chef Nickolas Martinez such as hamachi crudo, corn agnolotti, seared salmon, steak frites and desserts like chocolate soufflé.

The culinary collaboration comes from Restaurant Associates and Union Square Events, a concept from famed New York restaurateur Danny Meyer.

For those who want a more casual eating experience, the Market and Bakery has pre-plated bites for convenient walk-up service, offering everything from small sandwiches to custom made salads, fresh flatbread pizzas and a juice bar.

JFK Delta One Lounge fast stats

515 seats

8 shower suites

8 soundproof booths

9 relaxation pods

140-seat brasserie-style restaurant

Year-round terrace with seating for 40

Valet service to your gate

Hours of operation: 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

