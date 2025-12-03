How to find Spotify Wrapped, YouTube Recap and more as 2025 comes to a close

NEW YORK — The end of 2025 is near. And the season of unwrapping our online lives — or at least a glimpse of what they looked like over the past year — is well underway.

Music streamers, social media sites and a host of other apps have already started delivering their annual recaps into customers’ inboxes. That gives users a peak at anything from the top songs they had on repeat and the videos they streamed the most, to online language-learning or everyday tips they turned to the internet for in 2025.

Here's some of the biggest platforms that have already released their 2025 recaps (covering data for at least the majority of the year) — and where to find them. Most instruct users to download the latest version of their apps to get the best experience.

Spotify Wrapped

Spotify released its Wrapped on Dec. 3. The platform will prompt users to view their annual "year in audio" — recapping the top songs, artists, podcasts and more they streamed the most in 2025 (or, more specifically, January through mid November ). You can otherwise click on "Wrapped" on the top banner on the app to view your stats and download your yearly playlist.

This year, the music streamer is also introducing "Wrapped Party" — a feature that allows you to compare listening habits with friends who use Spotify, too. Wrapped Party is only available on Spotify's mobile app. You can start it within Spotify's Wrapped hub or searching for "Wrapped Party" within the app.

YouTube Recap

Google's streaming giant unveiled its new "YouTube Recap" on Dec. 2, starting in North America. Recap gives an overview of YouTube users' watch history over the last year — including top artists and songs if you listened to music on the platform.

YouTube said Recap would roll out worldwide over the first week of December. According to the platform, it can be found on the YouTube homepage or under the “You” profile tab on the mobile app or desktop. You must be signed into the platform and have the latest update.

Apple Replay

Apple Music released its annual "Replay" on Dec. 2 — which gives its users a look at their top songs, artists, genres and more streamed on the platform over the past year.

To find Replay on the Apple Music app, you need to go to the Home tab, scroll down to "Your Top Music" and then click "Go back in time," Apple says. On the web, you can also sign into your account at replay.music.apple.com and click "Jump In."

Amazon Delivered

Amazon's music and podcasting service also has an annual recap, which is called “Delivered.” 2025 Delivered rolled out on Dec. 2 — available for Amazon Music customers with at least a few hours of listening history in a dozen countries.

According to Amazon, you can see Delivered by tapping the "Find" button in the Amazon Music App and navigating to "Listen Your Way.

Twitch Recap

Twitch also offers an annual recap for viewers and streamers on the platform. According to the livestreaming site, personalized recaps are only available to those who have watched or streamed at least 10 hours of content on Twitch during its yearly window — which ran from Oct. 31, 2024 to the end of October this year.

To find your Twitch recap, which went live in early December, users can visit twitch.tv/annual-recap. You will need to have an account to log in.

Duolingo Year in Review

Language-learning app Duolingo also released its annual "year in review" in early December — giving users a look at how many lessons, streaks, minutes and more they spent on the app this year.

Duolingo may prompt you to look at your 2025 recap once you open the app. But in the bottom corner of the home navigation page, there's also a small logo you can click on to watch the review.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.