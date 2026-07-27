IMF chief says Argentina is better positioned to meet debt obligations under Milei

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised Argentine President Javier Milei's austerity policies and reform agenda Monday, saying they have restored market confidence in a country long regarded as a serial defaulter on its sovereign debt.

Georgieva, the first IMF head to visit Buenos Aires in eight years, expressed confidence that Argentina could meet its debt obligations. As the fund’s largest debtor with about $58 billion in outstanding IMF loans, Argentina faces a key repayment period beginning next year, when Milei is expected to seek reelection.

"Argentina is in a much stronger position, and this is the result of the government's hard work and the perseverance and sacrifice of the Argentine people," Georgieva said at a news conference alongside Economy Minister Luis Caputo.

Georgieva recalled that Argentina’s debt was among the first issues discussed when she took over as IMF managing director in 2019.

“We were debating whether the country would be able to keep up with servicing its debt obligations to everyone. That is not the question we should be asking today,” she said.

Georgieva's visit comes as Argentina's economic outlook has improved, with bond prices rising, central bank reserves increasing and inflation falling. Annual inflation has slowed to 33%, down sharply from 210% when Milei took office in late 2023. Last week, Moody's upgraded Argentina's sovereign credit rating, months after similar upgrades by S&P and Fitch.

“What we have today is a much healthier picture,” Georgieva said. “Market confidence has returned.”

Georgieva is scheduled to visit Vaca Muerta on Tuesday, one of the world’s largest reserves of unconventional oil and natural gas. Its development is expected to become one of Argentina’s main sources of foreign-currency earnings in the coming years.

Georgieva also said she sees no need for additional IMF disbursements before the 2027 presidential election.

“We may be on a good track for Argentina to join the club of emerging markets that have borrowed from the Fund, reformed their economies and borrowed no more,” Georgieva said.

Investors are closely watching Argentina’s ability to meet its upcoming debt payments. The country will begin repaying principal on its IMF loans in September, adding to its interest payments, while its broader foreign-currency debt obligations are set to rise sharply in 2027.

Caputo has said the government expects to cover those payments with funding from multilateral lenders, proceeds from privatizations and domestic borrowing rather than by returning to international capital markets.

Despite the improving economic indicators, Milei has faced declining approval ratings as his austerity policies have coincided with weak consumer spending, stagnant wages, rising household debt and a modest increase in unemployment.

The president’s declining popularity has raised questions about his prospects for reelection in 2027 and increased investor uncertainty over whether his economic reforms would continue under a future administration.

Asked about that possibility, Georgieva acknowledged that these risks are best managed "by building strong policies during the time we have now ... policies that inspire confidence among the people of the country and the international community.”

Georgieva also said Argentina still has work to do in areas including construction, expanding credit for small businesses and mortgages, and reducing informal employment.

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