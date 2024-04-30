It's not too late to book summer travel deals, these expert tips make it easier

NEW YORK — For anyone still in planning mode for summer vacation, some experts say right now may be the best time to book the trip.

Founder of The Points Guy Brian Kelly explained to ABC News' Good Morning America that the best booking timeframe, known as the goldilocks window, can offer travelers serious savings.

"When traveling internationally, you wanna book at least 60 days in advance and domestic, the sweet spot is usually 45 days," he said.

While airlines are already bracing for record travel this summer, Kelly said to go with the deals rather than the specific destination.

"Demand for travel is strong, especially intergenerational travel," he said. "I recommend -- choose the destination where the deals are so you can spend less on airfare and hotels and spend more at your destination."

Whether you prefer road trips or all-inclusive resorts or cruises, travel experts are seeing deals across the board if you know where to look.

"We've seen great airfares this summer to Hawaii -- JFK to Honolulu we're seeing in the $400 [range] which is 40% below historical prices," Kelly said.

International hotspots this summer like Europe, for example, has airfare that's 10% less on average than the same time last year, according to travel booking site Hopper. The average summer airfare, Hopper found, is $325 domestically and $1,000 internationally.

Hot summer airfare deals this week

Boston to Barcelona can be booked for as low as $493 round trip.

Chicago to Paris has airfare as low as $571 round trip.

And Kelly reminded travelers that the key to getting the best deal is knowing how and where to save.

"There's not one day of the week where cheap fares magically appear. If you travel on Tuesdays and Saturdays in general, those days are cheaper than flying on a Thursday, Friday or Sunday," he said.

Golden rule for booking flights: Advanced purchase requirement

Travel expert Scott Keyes of Going.com and formerly Scott's Cheap Flights, regularly reminds people to follow his golden rule of air travel: back-timing when to book based on your departure date, in order to align with an airline's "advanced purchase requirement" found in the fine print of the fare terms and conditions.

"Pull up a calendar and circle 21 days before your travel date," he said. "That needs to be your sort of drop-dead date to get your flights booked by."

