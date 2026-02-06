Japanese-based Kirin announces deal to sell the Four Roses bourbon brand to wine giant Gallo

Gallo signaled Friday that it sees wine and whiskey as a good mix for business.

The wine giant said it plans to add a prominent Kentucky bourbon brand to its portfolio in a deal to purchase Four Roses Distillery from Japanese-based Kirin.

The deal, valued at up to $775 million, is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, Kirin said in a release. California-based Gallo said no changes are planned in operations, production or distribution once it acquires the Four Roses brand — produced in Lawrenceburg in the heart of Kentucky bourbon country.

“As we move through the regulatory process and await a closing date, we’re incredibly excited about this acquisition and the opportunity to welcome Four Roses into our portfolio,” Gallo said in a statement.

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, Gallo is a family-owned company with an extensive portfolio in wine, spirits, malt beverages and ready to drink products.

Kirin said Four Roses has achieved strong growth, primarily in the U.S., since it acquired the brand in 2002.

"Kirin regularly reviews its balance sheet and business portfolio from a medium to long term perspective," it said Friday. “After careful consideration as part of this review, Kirin decided to enter into an agreement to transfer the business to Gallo. This transaction will allow Kirin to reallocate its resources toward businesses that could further grow by leveraging Kirin’s own organizational capabilities.”

Kirin didn't immediately signal how it will use proceeds from the Four Roses sale. The beverage giant also has holdings in health sciences and pharmaceuticals.

Four Roses Distillery completed a $55 million expansion several years ago that doubled production capacity at its Lawrenceburg plant. The iconic brand was a post-Prohibition powerhouse but disappeared from American shelves as a Kentucky straight bourbon for decades. It's only been since Kirin purchased Four Roses that the brand's straight bourbons returned to American bars and liquor stores. A previous owner had turned Four Roses into a blended whiskey for U.S. consumption, while shipping the straight bourbons to foreign markets.

The Four Roses sale comes amid a period of uncertainty for American spirits producers as they navigate trade conflicts and nagging inflation that's pinched consumers' pocketbooks.

“While total U.S. spirits sales edged down 2.2% in 2025, the spirits industry remains resilient, driven by innovative products that continue to spark consumer interest,” Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, said Thursday during its annual industry report.

Domestic sales of American whiskey — a category that includes bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey — totaled $5.1 billion in 2025, down nearly 1% from the prior year, the council said.

Demand for high-end premium whiskey brands remains strong, Swonger said. Those whiskeys age longer and fetcher higher prices for producers. Bourbon gets its flavor and golden brown color during aging.

“There is still a great deal of consumer interest and passion for America’s native spirit,” he said.

