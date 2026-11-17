Jensen Huang -- the former Nvidia CEO who resigned amid allegations that he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset -- said in a statement Tuesday that he is willing to return to the company.

"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life," he said in the statement, which he posted on social media.

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," Huang said in the statement, which was also sent to ABC News by his representative. "If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."

Huang's statement came as lawmakers announced on Tuesday that he will sit for a closed-door transcribed interview on Tuesday, Dec. 1, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Intelligence Committee.

Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter is scheduled to sit for a closed-door transcribed interview on Wednesday, Dec. 2, before the three panels.

"We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security," Chairmen Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford said in a statement. "The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia's role in allowing dangerous PRC [People's Republic of China] actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal."

Nvidia also announced on Tuesday that it is forming a committee to oversee the company's national security policies amid allegations that its former CEO, Jensen Huang, had an affair with a woman suspected of being an intelligence asset for China.

Nvidia's Board of Directors said it is establishing the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, a day after the U.S. Departments of Justice and Commerce gave an update about their joint investigation into Megaspeed, a tech company that once employed the woman at the center of the Nvidia scandal, Alice Huang.

In a joint statement, the DOJ and the Department of Commerce said that Megaspeed will be brought to the "fullest extent of the law" for "any criminal conduct that may have occurred."

Nvidia's board said its new standing committee will be "responsible for board-level oversight of the company's national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management."

The board noted that the company's existing National Security Team and its Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the new interim CEO, Colette Kress, "on day-to-day operations."

The committee will be chaired by Suzanne Nora Johnson, an Nvidia board member and a retired vice chairman of The Goldman Sachs Group.

"NVIDIA recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security," Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the DOJ and the Department of Commerce said its investigation of alleged export control violations by Megaspeed began in 2024. The Singaporean cloud-computing company has come under scrutiny over alleged transfers of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies.

The Commerce Department, according to the joint statement released on Monday, requested records from Nvidia in May 2025 concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. Megaspeed was then placed on Nvidia's "no sell" list in June 2025, according to the departments.

Alice Huang was the Megaspeed CEO until Aug. 30, 2025, and currently has no role in the company, Megaspeed said in a statement, adding that the company is conducting an internal investigation led by outside lawyers.

As part of its criminal investigation of Megaspeed, federal investigators interviewed Alice Huang in June 2025, according to the statement.

The statement said that both the Commerce and Justice Departments "will remain vigilant in pursuing justice for those who want to compromise America's technological edge."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun denied reports that Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset.

"The claim regarding a so-called Chinese spy is completely groundless and pure slander," he told reporters.

Jensen Huang's resignation was announced last Thursday, days after he admitted to having an extramarital affair. Huang, however, did not admit to an affair with Alice Huang -- whom he is not related to -- just that he had been "unfaithful" to his wife.

Jensen Huang, 63, had become a trusted ally of President Donald Trump and an adviser to the president on AI technology, visiting the White House for events more than a half-dozen times between January 2025 and October 2026, according to ABC News' reporting. This year, he has traveled with Trump on a state visit to China and joined the president during a state visit to Great Britain.

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed the Commerce Department for dragging its feet on blacklisting Megaspeed as an alleged national security threat.

"Many other departments were pushing for this and Commerce had the pen," he told Fox News.

Bessent said the real question is whether Nvidia's chips were illegally being diverted to China.

"I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings," said Bessent, adding that he would like to see Nvidia's next CEO come from outside the company.

While Lutnick has not publicly responded to Bessent's statements, Trump told reporters on Monday that Lutnick and Bessent have "different views," before leaving for a trip to Asia and meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"He [Lutnick] might have delayed it, but he was doing that because you could have, if you didn't delay it, if you did do something, you could have a blow up with China," Trump said. "We're having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it."

ABC News' Jay O'Brien, Lauren Peller, John Parkinson and Mark Guarino contributed to this report.

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