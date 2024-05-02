Martinelli's apple juice recalled over high arsenic levels, sold at Whole Foods, Kroger and more

NEW YORK — Martinelli's has voluntarily recalled a single lot of its apple juice that was distributed to five major retailers after it tested for arsenic levels higher than U.S. Food and Drug Administration standards.

S. Martinelli & Co. stated in a recall notice dated April 16, 2024, that the recall was initiated as "a result of sampling by the State of Maryland that found samples from one production lot of Martinelli's apple juice, sold in one-liter glass bottles, tested above the guidance action level for inorganic arsenic in apple juice set by the FDA in June 2023."

Last year the FDA issued guidance that lowered the industry action level for inorganic arsenic in apple juice from 23 parts per billion to 10 ppb, which is in line with the requirements for water.

"The Maryland Department of Health reported that test results for the March 2023 production lot at issue showed 11.6 ppb for inorganic arsenic, which is 1.6 ppb higher than the industry action level," the company said.

S. Martinelli & Company sent the letter to alert retail partners of the affected products, which include 33.8-ounce bottles with a "Best By" date of March 9, 2026, or March 10, 2026, as seen on the front of the bottle above the label.

"The product was shipped between March 13, 2023, and September 27, 2023, with the majority of the product shipped before July 28, 2023," the company said.

As of time of publication, no illnesses or complaints tied to the recalled products had been reported, according to the company. No other production dates or Martinelli products are impacted by this recall.

The California-based beverage producer did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

According to the store locator on Martinelli's website, the 1-liter glass bottles are sold at Kroger, Publix, Target, Winn-Dixie and Whole Foods.

The beverage maker asked partners in its letter to examine inventory and "immediately discontinue distributing and selling the identified lot."

"If any of this lot remains in your stores, please remove it from your shelves," the company added.

Consumers with additional questions or concerns about the recall can call Martinelli's toll free at 1-800-662-1868.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.