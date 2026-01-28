Business

Microsoft beats Wall Street expectations with $81.3B revenue

Switzerland Davos Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft speaks during a panel session at the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP) (Gian Ehrenzeller/AP)

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft said Wednesday that its revenue for the October-December quarter was $81.3 billion, up 17% from the same time last year and beating Wall Street expectations.

The company reported net profit for the quarter of $30.9 billion, or $4.14 per share, also beating Wall Street expectations. Those results excluded the impact from Microsoft's investments in ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Microsoft was expected to earn $3.91 per share on revenue of $80.31 billion for the October-December quarter, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet Research.

