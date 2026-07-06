Microsoft is laying off 4,800 workers: 'AI is changing how work gets done'

(NEW YORK) -- Microsoft said on Monday it will lay off 4,800 employees and that the job cuts would be especially pronounced in its Xbox department.

The layoffs will affect 2.1% of Microsoft's global workforce, Amy Coleman, executive vice president and chief people officer, said in a public memo to employees.

Coleman attributed the layoffs in part to a shakeup in the tech sector wrought by artificial intelligence. None of the terminated roles will be replaced by AI, Coleman noted. At the same time, she acknowledged: "AI is changing how work gets done."

"Our business is changing because the world around it is changing. The way technology is built, deployed, and used is transforming faster than at any point in my time here," Coleman said.

In a separate statement, Microsoft said a large share of the job cuts would impact its Xbox department, which oversees the company's popular video game console.

In all, Xbox would slash 1,600 jobs as part of the layoffs announced on Monday, as well as an additional 1,600 cuts through the end of fiscal year 2027, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said in a public memo to employees.

"We are beginning the most significant restructure in XBOX history," Sharma said, adding, "Our business today is not healthy."

Sharma pointed to weaker-than-expected performance for Xbox's subscription service, Game Pass, which charges a monthly fee for access to a collection of games. The company faced stiff competition in its efforts to increase output of new games, Sharma added.

"We now find ourselves competing not only with the largest publishers, but also with smaller independent studios," Sharma said.

Xbox will not cancel any of its first-party, publicly announced games or projects as part of the new plans, Sharma said.

Shares of Microsoft fell about 1% in early trading on Monday.

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