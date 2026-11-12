Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid alleged affair with suspected spy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned, the tech giant announced Thursday.

The resignation comes amid reports of Huang's alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Colette Kress, current executive vice president and chief financial officer, has agreed to take over as interim CEO, the company said in a statement.

"The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption," said Harvey Jones, chair of the NVIDIA Board of Directors, in a statement.

The Nvidia board is launching a search for a permanent CEO, and it will consider both applicants from within and outside the company, the statement said.

Huang's resignation came days after the company announced an investigation into him over the alleged affair.

Shares of Nvidia sank more than 13% in early trading on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

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